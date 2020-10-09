Eagles injury update: Alshon Jeffery out vs. Steelers, DeSean Jackson has a chance

Eagles injury update: 1 veteran WR ruled out Sunday; 1 has a chance originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coming into this week, there was some hope that Alshon Jeffery would be able to make his season debut in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

It isn’t happening.

Jeffery will miss his fifth consecutive game to start the 2020 season on Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson said.

Jeffery still hasn’t played since having Lisfranc surgery last season. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but then missed Thursday and Friday with an illness.

“We were hoping that he would get some practice reps this week but he has an illness,” Pederson said on Friday morning. “It’s not related to COVID, it’s just an illness so he’s been out of the building the last couple of days so obviously he’ll be out.”

The Eagles elected to keep Jeffery on their active roster to begin the 2020 season, which means they obviously thought he would be back within the first six weeks. Had they put him on the Reserve/PUP, he would have been out at least six weeks.

But now Jeffery will have missed at least five games and there’s no guarantee he’ll be back next weekend.

Meanwhile, Pederson didn’t rule out DeSean Jackson for Sunday’s game. Jackson (hamstring) was practicing on Friday morning after being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

“DeSean is another one that we’re still trying to get through today to see where he’s at and try to see if he can make it to game time,” Pederson said.

Some other injury notes: