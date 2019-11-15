Eagles Injury Update: Alshon Jeffery out, Jordan Howard questionable for Patriots game

After being limited all week in practice, Eagles running back Jordan Howard is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

On the report, Howard's injury is listed as a shoulder, but Doug Pederson said Howard suffered a stinger in the Bears game two weeks ago. Howard hasn't yet been cleared for contact and that would need to happen for him to play on Sunday.

Here's the Eagles' full report for Sunday:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Out: Nigel Bradham (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (ankle), Darren Sproles (quad)

Questionable: Howard (shoulder)

It's not surprising that Bradham or Jeffery will miss this game. They did not practice all week. And Sproles will likely be on IR by the time Sunday comes; he tore a hip flexor.

Missing Jeffery is a big blow to the Eagles, even with his lack of production this season. Without Jeffery, the Eagles are down to Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jordan Matthews. They also have a few options on the practice squad if they want to call one of them up.

The Patriots love to take away their opponents' best weapons, which means they can really focus on Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert in this game. Someone else will need to produce if the Eagles want to score.

Jason Peters (knee) was not assigned a game status, so it looks like he's ready to make his return after missing three starts. The Eagles have said he'll reclaim his starting left tackle spot.

Rodney McLeod (shoulder) was also limited in Friday's practice, but he's expected to be fine for the game.

The Patriots listed seven players as questionable: S Patrick Chung, S Nate Ebner, RB Damien Harris, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Gunner Olszewski, DL Danny Shelton, DE John Simon.

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Alshon Jeffery out, Jordan Howard questionable for Patriots game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia