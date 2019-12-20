Eagles injury update ahead of crucial contest with Cowboys

At his press conference Friday morning, head coach Doug Pederson gave a few updates on important Eagles heading into the Dallas game on Sunday.

Here's the latest:

Derek Barnett: After missing the last two games, it seems like Barnett (ankle) is the one guy who has the most realistic chance of returning this week. That would be a nice boost.

"Derek's doing well. He's progressing," Pederson said. "We'll see at the end of the day, but he will work today. First time in a while."

In Barnett's absence, Vinny Curry has started and Josh Sweat has played a little more.

Lane Johnson: While Pederson said he's "optimistic" about Johnson, it still seems unlikely he'll be able to power through a high ankle sprain this week. It's hard to imagine Johnson getting healthy enough to the point where he'd be a better option than a healthy Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

"I'm optimistic," Pederson said, "but at the same time, gotta be smart with it."

This likely means a big test for Big V against DeMarcus Lawrence on Sunday. It'll be up to Pederson to help Vaitai at times on that side.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: The Eagles' rookie receiver popped up on the report Thursday with a foot injury, but Pederson said they held him out for precautionary reasons.

"He'll be good to go," Pederson said.

While Arcega-Whiteside hasn't been very productive this year, it's still a good thing he's healthy. The Eagles have only three receivers ready to go this weekend: JJAW, Greg Ward and Rob Davis.

Nelson Agholor: Agholor's knee is extremely swollen, so unless there's a miraculous recovery, he's not playing on Sunday. There have been questions about the severity of his injury but based on how swollen his knee was in the locker room on Thursday, it's pretty severe. "It's a real deal," Pederson said.

Pederson said he's still optimistic about a return for Agholor at some point, but acknowledged there's a conversation to have about possibly putting Agholor on IR.

Jordan Howard: Don't expect Howard (shoulder) to return this weekend. He's still not cleared for contact.

Eagles injury update ahead of crucial contest with Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia