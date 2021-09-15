Eagles injuries: Safety Marcus Epps remains in concussion protocol

Marcus Epps still in concussion protocol, misses practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Safety Marcus Epps, who suffered a concussion eight plays into the Eagles’ win over the Falcons Sunday, remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

His status for the Eagles’ game against the 49ers on Sunday at the Linc remains unknown.

Epps made his sixth career start Sunday before getting hurt. With Rodney McLeod still recovering from a December knee injury, K’Von Wallace played the rest of the game, playing a career-high 64 snaps.

Epps was outside at practice and participated in team stretch. After that he was on a side field doing agility and footwork drills with a trainer.

Because he was outside doing aerobic activities, Epps has cleared at least the first phase of the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol, which bars any outside work.

Since he appeared to be doing high-intensity drills he’s likely in Phase 3. Phase 2 allows “light aerobic activities” and Phase 3 includes increased intensity and drills that mimic football activities.

Epps must clear all five phases and be cleared by an independent neurologist to return to game action.

Also sitting out practice Sunday were Zach Ertz, Brandon Brooks and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Brooks has been nursing a sore knee, although he played the entire game Sunday. Ertz hurt his hamstring in the game Sunday but did return to the game. Arcega-Whiteside hurt his ankle Sunday.

With Brooks not practicing, rookie 2nd-round pick Landon Dickerson lined up with the starters during individual drills.

McLeod, who hasn’t played since last year, was participating in individual drills - as he did last week - but the portion of practice including team drills is closed to the media, so it’s not clear yet whether he participated.

