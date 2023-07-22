Eagles’ 2023 training camp preview and schedule

After months of waiting, we’re now just three days away from rookies and veterans reporting to the NovaCare Complex for Eagles training camp.

Philadelphia is a Super Bowl contender, and favorite to repeat as NFC East and NFC Champions after retooling on defense and returning the league’s most explosive offense.

Here’s everything you need to know about Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule:

Schedule

Here’s the training camp schedule that the Eagles released, which features ONE practice open to the public.

Tuesday, July 25 Report day Wednesday, July 26 10:00 a.m. practice Thursday, July 27 10:00 a.m.closed practice Friday, July 28 10:00 a.m. practice Saturday, July 29 Off day Sunday, July 30 10:00 a.m. practice Monday, July 31 10:00 a.m. closed practice Tuesday, August 1 10:00 a.m. practice Wednesday, August 2 Off day Thursday, August 3 10:00 a.m. practice Friday, August 4 10:00 a.m. practice Saturday, August 5 10:00 a.m.closed practice Sunday, August 6 (at Lincoln Financial Field) 7:00 p.m. Open practice Monday, August 7 Off day Tuesday, August 8 10:00 a.m.closed practice Wednesday, August 9 10:00 a.m. practice Thursday, August 10 10:00 a.m. practice Friday, August 11 10:00 a.m.closed practice Saturday, August 12 Eagles @ Ravens Sunday, August 13 Off day

Eagles will continue with the light workload

If you coun’t the five closed practice that’ll be walkthroughs, Philadelphia won’t practice on back-to-back days for at least the first 8 sessions.

Joint practice sessions with Browns

The Eagles and Browns will hold joint training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex in the second week of training camp.

Stefanski confirms the Browns will go to Philly for joint practices ahead of Week 2 of the preseason, same time as last year. The Eagles visited Berea last August. Week 0 is the HOF Game. Browns will cut things a week short in June, then go to training camp a week early. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 1, 2023

The two teams participated in joint practices last summer, with Philadelphia traveling to Berea, Ohio for two days of joint practices before a Saturday preseason game.

Joint practice sessions with Colts

The Eagles will hold one joint practice with the Colts on Tuesday, August 22, ahead of the Week 3 preseason finale on August 24.

