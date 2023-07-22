Eagles’ 2023 training camp preview and schedule
After months of waiting, we’re now just three days away from rookies and veterans reporting to the NovaCare Complex for Eagles training camp.
Philadelphia is a Super Bowl contender, and favorite to repeat as NFC East and NFC Champions after retooling on defense and returning the league’s most explosive offense.
Here’s everything you need to know about Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule:
Schedule
Here’s the training camp schedule that the Eagles released, which features ONE practice open to the public.
Tuesday, July 25
Report day
Wednesday, July 26
10:00 a.m. practice
Thursday, July 27
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Friday, July 28
10:00 a.m. practice
Saturday, July 29
Off day
Sunday, July 30
10:00 a.m. practice
Monday, July 31
10:00 a.m. closed practice
Tuesday, August 1
10:00 a.m. practice
Wednesday, August 2
Off day
Thursday, August 3
10:00 a.m. practice
Friday, August 4
10:00 a.m. practice
Saturday, August 5
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Sunday, August 6 (at Lincoln Financial Field)
7:00 p.m. Open practice
Monday, August 7
Off day
Tuesday, August 8
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Wednesday, August 9
10:00 a.m. practice
Thursday, August 10
10:00 a.m. practice
Friday, August 11
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Saturday, August 12
Eagles @ Ravens
Sunday, August 13
Off day
Eagles will continue with the light workload
If you coun’t the five closed practice that’ll be walkthroughs, Philadelphia won’t practice on back-to-back days for at least the first 8 sessions.
Joint practice sessions with Browns
The Eagles and Browns will hold joint training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex in the second week of training camp.
Stefanski confirms the Browns will go to Philly for joint practices ahead of Week 2 of the preseason, same time as last year. The Eagles visited Berea last August.
Week 0 is the HOF Game. Browns will cut things a week short in June, then go to training camp a week early.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 1, 2023
The two teams participated in joint practices last summer, with Philadelphia traveling to Berea, Ohio for two days of joint practices before a Saturday preseason game.
Joint practice sessions with Colts
The Eagles will hold one joint practice with the Colts on Tuesday, August 22, ahead of the Week 3 preseason finale on August 24.