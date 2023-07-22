Eagles’ 2023 training camp preview and schedule

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

After months of waiting, we’re now just three days away from rookies and veterans reporting to the NovaCare Complex for Eagles training camp.

Philadelphia is a Super Bowl contender, and favorite to repeat as NFC East and NFC Champions after retooling on defense and returning the league’s most explosive offense.

Here’s everything you need to know about Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule:

Schedule

Here’s the training camp schedule that the Eagles released, which features ONE practice open to the public.

Tuesday, July 25

Report day

Wednesday, July 26

10:00 a.m. practice

Thursday, July 27

10:00 a.m.closed practice

Friday, July 28

10:00 a.m. practice

Saturday, July 29

Off day

Sunday, July 30

10:00 a.m. practice

Monday, July 31

10:00 a.m. closed practice

Tuesday, August 1

10:00 a.m. practice

Wednesday, August 2

Off day

Thursday, August 3

10:00 a.m. practice

Friday, August 4

10:00 a.m. practice

Saturday, August 5

10:00 a.m.closed  practice

Sunday, August 6 (at Lincoln Financial Field)

7:00 p.m. Open practice

Monday, August 7

Off day

Tuesday, August 8

10:00 a.m.closed  practice

Wednesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. practice

Thursday, August 10

10:00 a.m. practice

Friday, August 11

10:00 a.m.closed  practice

Saturday, August 12

Eagles @ Ravens

Sunday, August 13

Off day

 

Eagles will continue with the light workload

If you coun’t the five closed practice that’ll be walkthroughs, Philadelphia won’t practice on back-to-back days for at least the first 8 sessions.

Joint practice sessions with Browns

The Eagles and Browns will hold joint training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex in the second week of training camp.

The two teams participated in joint practices last summer, with Philadelphia traveling to Berea, Ohio for two days of joint practices before a Saturday preseason game.

Joint practice sessions with Colts

The Eagles will hold one joint practice with the Colts on Tuesday, August 22, ahead of the Week 3 preseason finale on August 24.

