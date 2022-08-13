Eagles inducting Trent Cole, Hugh Douglas into team’s Hall of Fame

Eagles putting 2 of greatest pass rushers in team Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are putting in two of their greatest pass rushers in the Eagles Hall of Fame together.

When the Birds host the Packers on Nov. 27, Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas will both be honored and inducted.

Cole and Douglas rank second and sixth, respectively, on the franchise’s all-time sack list. Cole had 85.5 sacks in his career and Douglas had 54.5.

"Trent and Hugh were both high impact pass rushers and consummate teammates," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said, via the team’s official website. "When we traded for Hugh, we knew we were getting a player who would immediately make our football team better. He was a tremendous leader on a defense that helped guide us to many deep postseason runs. Upon Hugh's retirement, we were fortunate to acquire another talented edge rusher through the draft.

“Trent was a dynamic and durable player who provided us with an advantage on defense thanks to his endless motor, selfless style of play, and passion for the game. It will be an honor to officially enshrine them both in the Eagles Hall of Fame this season."

Here’s the Eagles’ all-time top 10 in sacks:

1. Reggie White: 124.0

2. Trent Cole: 85.5

3. Clyde Simmons: 76.0

4. Brandon Graham: 59.0

5. Fletcher Cox: 58.0

6. Hugh Douglas: 54.5

7. Greg Brown: 50.5

8. Andy Harmon: 39.5

9. Seth Joyner: 37.0

10. Williams Fuller: 35.5

Cole, 39, was a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati back in 2005, making him one of the greatest Day 3 draft picks in franchise history. He played 10 seasons in Philly before finishing his career with a couple seasons in Indianapolis.

Cole made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009; he had a career-high 12.5 sacks in each of those seasons. Aside from his 85.5 sacks in Philly, Cole also had 569 tackles, 19 forced fumbles and 124 tackles for loss.

Douglas, 50, joined the Eagles in a trade in 1998 after spending three seasons with the Jets as a first-round pick from Central State. Douglas played a total of six seasons with the Eagles with a dominating stretch from 2000-2002, when he made three Pro Bowl teams and was an All-Pro in 2000.

Douglas played for Jacksonville in 2003 before finishing his career with the Eagles in 2004. In his six seasons with the Eagles, Douglas had 54.5 sacks, 233 tackles, 6 forced fumbles and 59 tackles for loss.