Eagles to induct Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole into team’s Hall of Fame

The Philadelphia Eagles use the preseason home opener to announce the newest members of the team’s ring of honor, and Friday saw the addition of two famed pass rushers.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that the team would induct Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas into their Hall of Fame on November 27 when the team hosts the Packers.

The announcement was made as part of Philadelphia’s Legend’s Homecoming.

“Trent and Hugh were both high impact pass rushers and consummate teammates,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO. “When we traded for Hugh, we knew we were getting a player who would immediately make our football team better. He was a tremendous leader on a defense that helped guide us to many deep postseason runs. Upon Hugh’s retirement, we were fortunate to acquire another talented edge rusher through the draft. Trent was a dynamic and durable player who provided us with an advantage on defense thanks to his endless motor, selfless style of play, and passion for the game. It will be an honor to officially enshrine them both in the Eagles Hall of Fame this season.”

Cole (2005-2014) was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft and ranks second in team history with 85.5 career sacks.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Cole logged double-digit sacks in four separate seasons, ranking second in team history behind Reggie White (eight double-digit sack seasons). His 155 games played in an Eagles uniform is third all-time among defensive linemen and 14th among all players in franchise history.

Douglas (1998-2002, 2004) is a first-round draft pick (16th overall) of the New York Jets in 1995.

Philadelphia acquired Douglas in a trade during the 1998 offseason, earning three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl (2000-02) and a first-team All-Pro nod (2000).

