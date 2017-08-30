Eagles to induct David Akers into team Hall of Fame

Charean Williams
The Eagles will induct kicker David Akers into the team’s Hall of Fame during the Oct. 23 game against the Redskins. Eagles chairman/CEO Jeffrey Lurie made the announcement at Wednesday’s Taking Flight for Autism fundraiser at Lincoln Financial Field.

“David Akers embodies everything we look for in a player both on and off the field,” Lurie said in a team press release. “He was talented, reliable, tough, and, of course, clutch. He played a major role in the success of this franchise during his time here, but he also loved this city and our fans and he made a tremendous impact in the community. We are proud to enshrine him alongside the greatest figures in Eagles history.”

Akers, the Eagles’ all-time leader in regular-season (188) and postseason games played (19), spent 12 seasons (1999-2010) in Philadelphia. He was part of nine playoff appearances, six division titles, and a trip to Super Bowl XXXIX.

Akers earned five Pro Bowls, the most by any kicker in team history. He also established regular-season and postseason team records in points (1,323; 134) and field goals made (294; 31).