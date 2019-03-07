Eagles increasingly using sports science to evaluate players

The Eagles have recently been at the forefront of using data to inform their decisions. During their Super Bowl-winning 2017 season, much was made of coach Doug Pederson’s use of analytics to help with in-game decision-making like going for it on fourth down. And now the Eagles say they’re increasingly using sports science to help them make personnel decisions.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said before signing a free agent or drafting a player, they’re asking the sports science department to examine everything they can about the player’s athletic potential and likelihood of staying healthy.

“We use this now for everything we do,” Roseman said of sports science, via ESPN. “Before we sign a free agent, we’ll have our sports scientists look at how the gait is of this player to see if there’s anything that may give us a heads-up on a decline. We’ll have them go to the Combine and separately look at guys. For us, we want to have as many parallel paths as possible where we’re all reaching the head and being able to make a decision. So we’re not getting the same redundant information; we’re getting information from different sources, putting it in a pot and coming out with a good outcome.”

Roseman said sports science informed the Eagles’ decision to sign receiver Alshon Jeffery to a one-year, $14 million contract in free agency in 2017, and then to give him a four-year, $52 million extension later that year. Roseman said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was initially hesitant to pay Jeffery that much money, before finding out that the sports science staff was confident Jeffery’s best years were ahead of him.

“When we started the process with this free agent and went over his age and his background, [Lurie] is like, ‘This doesn’t make a lot of sense. Why are we doing that?’ And I said, ‘Here’s what we think from an analytical perspective, here’s what we think from a value cap/cash perspective, and here’s our scouting perspective. Let me send you all the information, let’s get back on the phone, because this is what I’m looking at. And we got back on the phone and he said, ‘Not only am I in favor of this, but this seems like a great value,'” Roseman said. “For him to change his tune based on those three pieces of information, to me that’s the kind of person I want to work for — somebody who can get this information, look at it and make a decision based on that and not just stick to the decision he had before. And that’s kind of how we do business: Let’s make really good bets.”

The Eagles have made enough good bets that they won the Super Bowl last year and won a playoff game this year. Now they’re heading into an offseason of significant change, with not much cap space. They’ll be counting on that sports science staff to help them make more good bets.