Eagles included in a list of six 1st-round trades that would make sense in the NFL draft

Philadelphia has three first-round picks in this month’s NFL draft and a general manager that has a penchant for pulling off huge moves and big deals.

With Howie Roseman’s perceived struggles at evaluating talent, the most realistic move could see the Eagles making a trade up to acquire a player they covet and that can’t miss. NFL.com recently took a look at six trades that make sense in the first round of the draft.

According to NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, the Eagles, and Jets swapping picks make a ton of sense for both teams involved.

Eagles receive: No. 10 overall (Round 1) Jets receive: No. 15 overall (Round 1)

No. 83 overall (Round 3)

No. 154 overall (Round 5, from WAS)

Philadelphia could be willing to part with two mid-round picks in order to trade up and target the cornerback(Gardner, Derek Stingley), pass rusher(Thibodeaux, Jermaine Johnson), or wide receiver (Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams) that they covet at the top first round.

Such a move would save the Eagles the embarrassment of missing on the pick, while the two other first-round picks could allow the team to accrue even more assets.

