Eagles inactives for Week 4 vs. the Jaguars

The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars, and six players landed on the list.

Philadelphia elevated safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad for the first time this season. Chachere finished the 2021 season with the second-most special team snaps (322) on the team.

Running back Boston Scott and cornerback Avonte Maddox are both out for Sunday’s game with injuries. Scott missed practice this week due to a rib issue, and Maddox has an ankle ailment.

Eagles inactives

For Philadelphia, running back Trey Sermon will make his 2022 debut with Boston Scott out.

Jaguars inactives

The Jaguars ruled out six players, including veteran wide receiver Zay Jones.

