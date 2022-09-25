Eagles inactives for Week 3 vs. the Commanders

The Eagles released their inactive list for their first NFC East contest of the season against the Commanders, and rookie safety Reid Blankenship is among five players who won’t dress on Sunday.

Ian Book (QB), Reed Blankenship (S), Trey Sermon (RB), Josh Sills (OL), and Janarius Robinson (DE) are healthy scratches for Week 3.

Book is the third quarterback on the roster, while Blankenship is not ready despite his strong presence on special teams. With Grant Calcaterra now ready and active, the team did not elevate practice squad tight end Noah Togiai.

Tarron Jackson is active for the second straight game following the season-ending injury to defensive end Derek Barnett.

Washington inactives

For Washington, QB Sam Howell, DE Daniel Wise, CB William Jackson III, DE James Smith-Williams, TE Cole Turner, OL Chris Paul, and DE Casey Toohill are out. https://twitter.com/Commanders/status/1574058645221875712

