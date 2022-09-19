Eagles inactives for Week 2 vs. the Vikings

The Eagles released their list of inactive for the home opener against the Vikings, and rookie safety Reid Blankenship is among six players who won’t dress on Sunday.

Ian Book (QB), Reed Blankenship (S), Trey Sermon (RB), Josh Sills (OL), Janarius Robinson (DE), and Grant Calcaterra (TE) are healthy scratches for Week 2.

Book is the third quarterback on the roster, while Blankenship is not ready despite his strong presence on special teams. With Grant Calcaterra sitting, the team elevated practice squad tight end Noah Togiai.Defensive end

Tarron Jackson is active for the first time in 2022 following the season-ending injury to defensive end Derek Barnett.

Eagles elevate WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai to active roster for Week 2 vs. Vikings

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Vikings: News and notes for Week 2

Eagles vs. Vikings preview: Who has the advantage in Week 2?

