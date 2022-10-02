Eagles inactives: Trey Sermon active for first time vs. Jaguars

Eagles inactives: Trey Sermon active for first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time in his Eagles career, running back Trey Sermon is active.

After Boston Scott (ribs) missed practice all week and was ruled out, the Eagles go into this game with Sermon as their third running back behind Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell. In rainy conditions, the running game could be big as the Eagles face the Jaguars’ No. 1 run defense.

Here’s a look at Eagles inactives for this game:

RB Boston Scott (ribs)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

S Reed Blankenship

QB Ian Book

DE Jamarius Robinson

G Josh Sills

Sermon was claimed by the Eagles on Sept. 1 after he was waived by the 49ers, who drafted him in the third round (No. 88) just last year. Sermon 6-0, 215 pounds might offer the Eagles some physicality at the position.

The Eagles ruled out Scott and Maddox on Friday. Not having Maddox in this game is a big deal because the Jaguars’ top receiver, Christian Kirk, operates mostly out of the slot. The Eagles have a few options to replace Maddox, including Josiah Scott or using C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a nickel and K’Von Wallace at safety.

On Saturday, the Eagles elevated safety and special teams ace Andre Chachere from the practice squad. He’s active.

And the Eagles also signed Britain Covey to their 53-man roster on Saturday. The Eagles kept a roster spot open for the first three weeks of the season but they had used up all three of their elevations for Covey.

Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ inactives:

WR Zay Jones

WR Kendric Pryor

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyree Gillespie

CB Montaric Brown

LB K’Lavon Chaisson

OL Cole Van Lanen

The notable name on that list is Jones, who came into the weekend listed as questionable. Jones was worked out during warmups and the Jags decided to keep him down.