Eagles inactives: Titans' Jeffery Simmons active for matchup vs. Eagles

Star Titans DT active for matchup vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is active against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Simmons (ankle) came into the weekend listed as questionable. It’s a big deal that he’s playing because he’s one of the Titans' best defensive players. But we’ll see how limited he is with the injury.

Earlier in the week, the Titans already ruled out DE Denico Autry (knee) and NCB Elijah Molden (groin).

Meanwhile, Eagles rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis is officially active for Sunday’s game against the Titans and will make his return after missing a month.

Davis, 22, suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over the Steelers back on Oct. 30 and went to IR, which meant he had to sit out four games. But Davis returned to practice this week, was activated to the roster on Saturday and will play in this one.

It’ll be worth monitoring his usage in this game for several reasons. The most obvious is that he’s returning from a long layoff, but the Eagles have also added Linval Joseph while he was out and they play the same position. And this is also a game against the Titans’ running attack, featuring Derrick Henry.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives:

DE Robert Quinn (knee)

CB Josh Jobe

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

OL Josh Sills

OL Sua Opeta

Quinn, 32, popped up on the injury report Friday with a knee injury. The Eagles traded for Quinn before the deadline, giving up a fourth-round pick to the Bears. In his five games with the Eagles, Quinn hans’t done much. He has 2 tackles and 2 QB hits.

The Eagles are also without safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL in interceptions. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney on Sunday night against the Packers and was placed on IR Saturday. In his absence, the Eagles are expected to start undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship.

The other roster move from the Eagles on Saturday was elevating LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad. Elliss played in that regular season finale against the Cowboys last year and had 3 tackles in 7 defensive snaps. Elliss was likely called up to bolster the Eagles’ special teams units.

Story continues

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube