Eagles inactives: Sydney Brown to miss third straight game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie Sydney Brown will miss his third straight game as the Eagles face the Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Brown (hamstring) came into the weekend listed as questionable after missing the last two games with the injury.

Without starter Justin Evans — who was put on IR with a knee injury — and Brown the Eagles will start veteran Terrell Edmunds next to Reed Blankenship. They’re a little light in the secondary.

Here’s a complete look at the Eagles’ inactives:

DT Jalen Carter (ankle)

CB Darius Slay (knee)

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashaad Penny

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Eagles are also without Evans (knee) and Quez Watkins (hamstring), who were put on IR late in the week. Both of those players will have to miss at least four games before a possible return.

On Saturday, the Eagles activated Nakobe Dean off IR, which means he’ll make his return against the Jets. Dean has missed the last four games with a food injury he suffered in New England in Week 1. Expect him to take back his starting middle linebacker position.

Both WR Devon Allen and CB Mekhi Garner were elevated for this game from the practice squad. This will be Allen’s second career game. It’ll be Garner’s first career NFL game.

Punter Braden Mann had already been elevated three times so the Eagles were forced to sign him to the 53-man roster this week. They elected to stick with him.

The Jets will be without both of their starting cornerbacks, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, who were both ruled out with concussions. This was going to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the game between the Eagles’ wideouts and the Jets’ corners. But without Gardner and Reed, the Eagles have a decided advantage here.