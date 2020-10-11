Eagles inactives: Speedy Quez Watkins to make NFL debut vs. Steelers

Eagles inactives: Speedy rookie to make NFL debut vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles rookie receiver Quez Watkins is active and will make his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon against the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The sixth-round pick began the season on IR and missed the first four games of the season before getting activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Watkins impressed everyone at the NFL combine by running a 4.35 and he had a good training camp this summer until the injury. It would be unfair to expect too much from him but he might be able to help.

In addition to Watkins, cornerback Craig James, who was also activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday, is also active and will play. James will probably have a role on defense and on special teams.

Here’s the complete list of Eagles inactives for Sunday:

After missing a game with a calf injury last week, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside makes his return today. The 2019 second-round pick has had a very disappointing NFL career but earlier this week head coach Doug Pederson said JJAW would still have a role in the offense. The Eagles have five receivers active today: Greg Ward Jr., John Hightower, Travis Fulgham, Arcega-Whiteside and Watkins.

As a reminder, earlier this week the Eagles put T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Rudy Ford (hamstring) on Injured Reserve. So the starting linebacker and special teams ace will be out at least three weeks.

TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley, who were both elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, are active. Croom played for the Bills during the 2018 season but this will be his Eagles debut. And this will be Riley’s NFL debut. He’s an undrafted rookie from Army.

After playing 22 snaps in Week 2, Casey Toohill has been inactive for three weeks straight. The seventh-round pick had a quiet 22 snaps against the Rams and since then Genard Avery has come on strong as the Eagles’ fourth-rotational end. It’ll be interesting to see what happens when Vinny Curry (hamstring) is ready to come off IR.

Without Huntley the Eagles have three running backs active today: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Corey Clement. They had five active last week, including Huntley and Adrian Killins.

Butler is inactive for the second straight week. The Eagles claimed the former receiver off waivers and are in the process of turning him into a tight end. He’s still learning a new offense and a new position.

Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ backup quarterback for the fourth straight week. Pederson initially said he would decide his backup QB on a week-to-week basis, but that clearly isn’t the case. Hurts is the No. 2 and Nate Sudfeld is the No. 3 and inactive on game days.