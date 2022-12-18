Eagles inactives: Short on safeties against the Bears

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

CHICAGO — The Eagles are a little short on safeties as they get set to face the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney) still on IR and with Reed Blankenship (knee) already ruled out for this game, the Eagles have just two true safeties activated for this game.

The Eagles are down to normal starter Marcus Epps and backup K’Von Wallace, who is expected to start in place of Gardner-Johnson/Blankenship.

While the Eagles brought veteran Anthony Harris back to the practice squad this week, they did not elevate him for this game, so they won’t have him against the Bears.

It is worth noting that backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott cross-trained at safety during training camp and looked like a pretty natural fit. And starting nickel corner Avonte Maddox has played some safety in his career too.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

S Reed Blankenship (knee)

DE Janarius Robinson

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

OL Josh Sills

OL Sua Opeta

Star tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) practiced this week but was not activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday. So the Eagles will have to wait at least one more week to get him back in action. The Eagles will again have Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson as their tight ends in this game.

The Eagles on Saturday did elevated punter Brett Kern and LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad. Both of them are active and ready for this game.

For Kern, this will be his Eagles debut. The 36-year-old veteran was signed earlier this week after Arryn Siposs (ankle) got hurt against the Giants. Siposs has since been put on IR.

This is the third and final elevation from the practice squad for Elliss, who has made a huge difference on special teams. From here on out in the regular season, if the Eagles want Elliss up for games, they’ll have to add him to their active roster.

