Eagles inactives: Several defensive starters out vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be down a few defensive players as they host the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and CB James Bradberry (concussion) are both inactive after being ruled out on Wednesday. And linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) was placed on IR this week so he’ll miss at least four weeks.

The good news is that Fletcher Cox (ribs) is active after being listed as questionable on Wednesday. Cox, 32, really never misses time. He always seems to play through injury and has for years.

Here’s a full look at the Eagles’ inactives:

RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs)

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB James Bradberry (concussion)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

QB Tanner McKee

OL Tyler Steen

DT Moro Ojomo

With Gainwell inactive for this game, Rashaad Penny will suit up. Penny was a healthy scratch in the opener. The Eagles’ three running backs for this game will be D’Andre Swift, Penny and Boston Scott.

Penny, 27, played in just five games for the Seahawks last year but averaged 6.1 yards per carry. Penny has been an incredibly productive back during his NFL career but he’s missed a ton of time with injuries.

Swift played just 19 snaps in Week 1 and had just two touches. Head coach Nick Sirianni admitted that wasn’t enough and that number will definitely rise in Week 2 without Gainwell.

Gainwell, Blankenship and Bradberry all suffered their injuries on Sunday in New England and the short turnaround is keeping all of them off the field in Week 2.

In place of Bradberry, second-year cornerback Josh Jobe is expected to make his first-career NFL start. He’ll be lining up opposite Darius Slay, who will presumably be traveling with superstar receiver Justin Jefferson. The Eagles also have Mario Goodrich and Eli Ricks active..

Without Blankenship, the Eagles’ three safeties entering this game are Justin Evans, Terrell Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown. In Week 1, Evans started next to Blankenship, Edmunds rotated in and Brown played only special teams.

Both P Arryn Siposs and PR Britain Covey were elevated from the practice squad and are active for this game. This is their second elevation each. They have one left.

