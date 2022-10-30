Eagles inactives: Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just a few days after the Eagles acquired him in a trade with the Bears, Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn is active and will make his Eagles debut against the Steelers.

How much will Quinn play?

That’s to be determined but the Eagles were able to catch him up pretty quickly this week. And while it’s not necessarily easy to learn a new defense as a defensive end, it’s an easier position than most. The Eagles can simply have Quinn rush the passer on Sunday. Expect Quinn to play more than a handful of snaps in the rotation.

Here’s a look at Eagles’ inactives for this game:

The Eagles didn’t give any players game statuses for this week, meaning they’re very healthy going into this game. Brandon Graham missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury suffered against the Cowboys before the bye. But a lot of that was precautionary with an eye on getting him ready to play in this game.

The bye week also helped out the Eagles’ ailing offensive line. Going into the Cowboys week, four of their five starting offensive linemen were on the injury report with ankle injuries. The only one who wasn’t was Lane Johnson, who suffered a concussion in the first half of that game. But with an extra week of rest, the Eagles will have their entire OL ready to start in this one.

On the Pittsburgh side of things, last year’s Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt practiced this week but remains on IR with a pec injury. He won’t play in this one. Neither will kicker Chris Boswell, who is out with a groin injury. The Steelers were forced to sign a backup kicker on Saturday — Nick Sciba will handle kicks for Pittsburgh on Sunday.

