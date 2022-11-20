Eagles inactives: Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph both playing vs. Colts

Eagles inactives: Suh and Joseph both playing vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

INDIANAPOLIS — Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who were added by the Eagles during the week, are both active for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The Eagles agreed to terms with Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday. Joseph had just two days of practice and Suh just one.

But these are 13-year veterans and were able to pick up enough of the defense quickly to be able to play in this game. Although, they probably won’t play a ton. It was a good sign they were going to play when the Eagles didn’t elevate Marvin Wilson for this game.

Joseph is 34 and Suh is 35 and they haven’t been on a team all season. But both players said they had been staying in shape, waiting for the right opportunity. Joseph brought up the point on Thursday that he was more worried about the week after his first game and how his body will respond.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

OL Josh Sills

OL Sua Opeta

The Eagles had a bunch of key players on their injury report this week — A.J. Brown (ankle), Jason Kelce (ankle), DeVonta Smith (knee) — but all of them avoided game statuses on Friday, so we knew they were going to play.

While the Eagles are pretty healthy on their 53-man roster, they do have several important players on Injured Reserve, including Dallas Goedert, Jordan Davis and Avonte Maddox.

Without Goedert (shoulder), second-year player Jack Stoll becomes the Eagles’ top tight end but it will be a group effort as they try to replace Goedert. The Eagles will have to find ways to distribute Goedert’s allotment of snaps but it won’t be easy to replace him.

Washington linebacker Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for the facemask (not called on the field) that resulted in Goedert’s injury.

Without Maddox (hamstring), Josiah Scott will be the Eagles’ nickel cornerback again in this game. Scott has started three games this season in place of Maddox and has been fine. He played 54 defensive snaps last week against the Commanders. This week, he’ll see a bunch of Colts’ slot receiver Parris Campbell.

