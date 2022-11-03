Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday.

Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1).

The Florida State product is a Houston native, so this elevation should be especially sweet for him. Wilson (6-5, 305) played in one game for the Eagles as a rookie. Against the Cowboys in the regular season final, Wilson played 19 snaps and had 3 tackles.

The Eagles will certainly miss Davis for at least the next four weeks and Texans running back Dameon Pierce will be a good first test to see where the run defense is without him.

Here’s a complete look at Eagles inactives:

CB Josiah Scott (ankle)

QB Ian Book

OL Josh Sills

OL Sua Opeta

CB Josh Jobe

The Eagles ruled Scott out earlier in the week. He hurt his ankle against the Steelers a few days ago. Without Scott, the Eagles are a little lacking in the depth department in the secondary.

The good news is that the Texans are really lacking in the wide receiver department. Already without their second leading receiver Nico Collins, news broke on Thursday that their best receiver (and possibly offensive player) Brandin Cooks will not play in this game.

Cooks expected to be traded before the deadline and was not happy to remain with the lowly Texans.

The fact that Opeta is inactive shows the Eagles are comfortable in their other backup options at guard, including Jack Driscoll, Cam Jurgens and perhaps even Andre Dillard.

While both teams are playing on a short week, at least the Texans are at home. The Eagles had to travel halfway across the country. But they began their preparation for the Texans during the bye week and immediately after blowing out the Steelers were already in recovery mode.

