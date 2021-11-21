Eagles inactives: Kenny Gainwell out in Miles Sanders' return vs. Saints

Eagles inactives: Sanders' return leaves odd RB out originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As Miles Sanders returns, Eagles rookie Kenny Gainwell is inactive on Sunday vs. the Saints.

Sanders, who was activated off IR on Saturday, is active and will play today. Sanders has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. During those three games, the Eagles have been running wild behind Jordan Howard and Boston Scott.

Expect the Eagles to utilize some sort of rotation in the backfield against the Saints.

Early in the season, Gainwell had a major role in the Eagles’ offense but as they have switched to a more ground-and-pound style, Gainwell has been the odd man out in the rotation. Now he’s really the odd man out.

Here’s the list of Eagles’ inactives on Sunday:

RB Kenny Gainwell

QB Reid Sinnett

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

CB Tay Gowan

DT Marlon Tuipilotu

Defensive end Derek Barnett, who popped up on the injury report with a neck injury on Friday, is active.

This is especially big news because the Saints in this game are without their starting tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead. The Eagles will need to get after Trevor Siemian in this game.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube