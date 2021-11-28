Eagles inactives: Kenny Gainwell active as Eagles’ 3rd running back

Kenny Gainwell active vs. Giants as Eagles’ 3rd running back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Kenny Gainwell is officially active for Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Gainwell, the rookie running back out of Memphis, is active as the Eagles’ third running back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Jordan Howard (knee) is officially out.

When Sanders returned from an ankle injury last week, the Eagles made Gainwell inactive. We’ll see what kind of role he has on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactive players:

RB Jordan Howard

QB Reid Sinnett

CB Tay Gowan

CB Cary Vincent Jr.

CB Mac McCain

DT Marlon Tuipilotu

Gowan came into the weekend listed is questionable with a quad injury.

Meanwhile, Darius Slay is also officially active for this game.

Slay suffered a concussion last week against the Saints but was able to move through the NFL’s concussion protocol quickly. He had already been cleared by Friday’s practice.

After scoring three touchdowns in four weeks, the Eagles are definitely happy to have Big Play Slay ready for this division game.

Safety Jared Mayden, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is officially active. This will be his first game action for the Eagles this season. The Eagles added Mayden, who went undrafted out of Alabama last year, to their practice squad in late October.

Meanwhile, the Giants are without several key offensive weapons. Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Rudolph are all inactive.

