Eagles inactives: Justin Evans out vs. Commanders

Eagles safety Justin Evans is officially inactive for the team’s Week 4 game against the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Evans (neck) came into the weekend listed as questionable with an injury he suffered on Monday night against the Bucs. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Evans was a full participant in Friday’s practice. But he’s not going to play.

The Eagles are also without rookie safety Sydney Brown. So the Eagles will have Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds at safety for this game. They’ll also have Tristin McCollum, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

S Justin Evans (neck)

RB Rashaad Penny

QB Tanner McKee

OL Tyler Steen

DT Moro Ojomo

The Eagles are entering this game with four receivers, which is not ideal. Watkins is missing his second straight game with a hamstring injury he suffered early in the Week 2 game against the Vikings. The Eagles will have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey active.

Last week, the Eagles elevated Devon Allen for the Bucs game but they needed those two elevations this week for McCollum and punter Braden Mann, who will play his second game with the Eagles on Sunday.

But the Eagles do have TE Albert Okwuegbunam active for the first time. So they have four tight ends suited up for this game.

After being active last week, Penny is inactive. Boston Scott is back from a concussion that kept him out in Week 3.

McKee, Steen and Ojomo have been inactive for the first four games of the season.