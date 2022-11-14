Eagles inactives: Josiah Scott to start as nickel cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox for a while, which means Josiah Scott is the Eagles’ nickel corner for Monday night against the Commanders and beyond.

Maddox suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday night in the Eagles’ win over the Texans and missed practice all week. The Eagles put Maddox on IR on Monday night, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks.

Without Maddox, the Eagles will turn to backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott, who is returning from an ankle injury that kept him out against the Texans. Scott was limited in practice this week but was not given a game status so we knew he was good to go.

Scott, 23, has played in 26 career games and started the first two of his career earlier this season when Maddox was out with an ankle injury. The Eagles are a little limited in options in their secondary. While safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a very good nickel cornerback, he’s been playing very well on the back end and moving two positions is something the Eagles try to avoid.

So instead, expect the Eagles to show faith in Scott and give him these snaps over the next month. He’ll have a tough matchup out of the gate against the Commanders, who play Curtis Samuel in the slot. But they might try to get Terry McLaurin some snaps inside in this game too.

Here’s a complete look at Eagles inactives for Monday:

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

OL Josh Sills

OL Sua Opeta

Their backups in the secondary for this game after Zech McPhearson, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Reed Blankenship and Mario Goodrich. Chachere, who was just signed to the 53-man roster, is active. He had already been elevated the maximum three times so the Eagles had to get him on the 53-man roster if they wanted to keep playing him. Chachere is a standout special teams player.

Story continues

The Eagles also elevated Goodrich, a rookie, for this game. It will be his first career NFL game.

The Eagles (8-0) won’t have to deal with Chase Young in this game. The former No. 2 overall pick practiced this week but was still not ready to return as he works his way back from an ACL tear. That’s a nice break for the Eagles but the Commanders (4-5) still have a good defensive line.

A reminder that the Eagles are still without defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who is on IR with a high ankle sprain. This is the second game Davis will miss on IR, which means he’ll miss at least two more before he’s eligible to return.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube