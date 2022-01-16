Eagles inactives: Josh Sweat out after 'life-threatening' situation

Eagles inactives: Sweat out after 'life-threatening' situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

TAMPA — Some bad news as the Eagles actives came out on Sunday morning.

Eagles starting defensive end Josh Sweat and starting right guard Nate Herbig are inactive for Sunday afternoon’s wild card game from Raymond James Stadium.

Both Sweat (illness) and Herbig (ankle) came into the weekend listed as questionable.

The Eagles released a statement before Sunday's game explaining that Sweat was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night and was treated for a "life-threatening" situation.

Veteran Sua Opeta will start in Herbig's place. Opeta has some experience but his experience at right guard is limited.

During early warmups, Herbig watched in casual gear as Opeta, in game pants, warmed up.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

DE Josh Sweat

RG Nate Herbig

QB Reid Sinnett

RB Jason Huntley

CB Andre Chachere

CB Tay Gowan

OT Kary Vincent Jr.

All four players the Eagles brought up on Saturday are active for this game: TE Richard Rodgers, OL Kayode Awosika, WR KeeSean Johnson, DE Cameron Malveaux.

The Eagles are without DT Marlon Tuipulotu, who went on the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Running back Miles Sanders is officially active. Sanders on Friday said he would play and now he’s good to go less than three weeks after having surgery on his hand. Sanders was able to practice this week and will play on Sunday without limitations, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. That’s a big boost for the Birds.

Meanwhile, the Bucs activated LB Lavonte David and RB Giovanni Bernard on Saturday. They are both active. But RB Leonard Fournette is still on IR for this game. He’s hoping to be back for the division round but the Eagles are trying to end the Bucs’ season before that.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube