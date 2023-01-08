Eagles inactives: Jalen Hurts officially back in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is officially active and will start against the Giants in Week 18.

Hurts, 24, missed two weeks with a shoulder sprain and was questionable entering the weekend but he’s going to start against the Giants in the regular season finale.

All week, Hurts was listed as a limited participant but he took first-team reps and it was clearly trending toward a return.

Meanwhile, the Giants are expected to start practice squad elevation Davis Webb. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed so they’re expected to rest many of their starters.

If the Eagles win on Sunday, they will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a bye week that comes with it.

Here’s a complete look at Eagles inactives for this game:

The Eagles in this game will get a couple players back from injury. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney) and Robert Quinn (knee) were activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday. Gardner-Johnson missed five games and Quinn missed four.

The Eagles also added punter Brett Kern to their active roster on Saturday. Kern had previously used up his three practice squad elevations. LB Shaun Bradley and DE Janarius Robinson were put on IR at the same time.

After two games serving as the backup behind Gardner Minshew, Book is inactive like he was for the first 14 games of the season.

