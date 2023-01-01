Eagles inactives: Jalen Hurts officially out vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is officially out for the Eagles’ Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will make his second straight start as the Birds try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Sunday afternoon. If they win, they’ll have the top seed in the conference.

While Hurts is missing his second game with a shoulder sprain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hurts will be available to the Eagles in Week 18 against the Giants. But the Eagles are hoping they won’t need to win that game if they take care of business today.

Here’s the complete list of Eagles’ inactives:

Minshew, 26, last week played well in a loss to the Cowboys. He completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

“We moved the ball well, thought I did a lot of good things, just got to take care of the ball,” Minshew said on Friday. “At the end of the day that’s what beat us. We know what we’ve got to fix. There’s a lot of good to build and work onto.”

The Eagles are also without Johnson and Maddox, who both suffered significant injuries during the loss to Dallas on Christmas Eve. Maddox is out indefinitely.

Johnson has decided to put off surgery in an attempt to rejoin the Eagles in the playoffs. But he’ll be out at least for the rest of the regular season. Expect backup Jack Driscoll to start in his place at right tackle.

With the injury to Johnson, undrafted rookie OL Josh Sills is active for the second time in his young NFL career. He can backup at both guard and tackle.

The Eagles had a couple other key players banged up during the week.

The Saints, meanwhile, will get a couple key players back for this game. Both CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave are active for New Orleans. Olave missed last week and Lattimore hasn’t played since October.

