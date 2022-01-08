Eagles inactives: Jalen Hurts out, Gardner Minshew starts vs. Cowboys

Eagles inactives: Hurts out vs. Cowboys in season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The mystery is over. Jalen Hurts is inactive.

With the Eagles’ playing a playoff game next week and because Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys doesn’t mean anything to them in terms of seeding, the Eagles are resting their starting quarterback, among other key players.

Gardner Minshew will start and Reid Sinnett is the backup.

Hurts looked pretty good last week but has still been listed on the injury report with an ankle injury. This will give him another week to rest.

Hurts isn’t the only starter inactive for this game. Here’s the complete list:

Jalen Hurts

Darius Slay

Steven Nelson

Miles Sanders

Anthony Harris

Lane Johnson

Landon Dickerson

Josh Sweat

Derek Barnett

And you can add those names to the list of players on the COVID list: Genard Avery, Fletcher Cox, Marcus Epps, Dallas Goedert, Nate Herbig, Jordan Howard, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Boston Scott, Alex Singleton, Jack Stoll.

Jason Kelce was activated off the COVID list and is expected to start on Saturday night to keep his starts streak going at 122 consecutive.

On offense, the only starters active are Kelce, DeVonta Smith, Jordan Mailata, Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor.

On defense the only starter active is T.J. Edwards.