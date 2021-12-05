Eagles inactives: Jalen Hurts out; Gardner Minshew starting vs. Jets

Hurts will be inactive, Minshew starting vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jalen Hurts is officially inactive, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Gardner Minshew will start against the Jets.

Hurts, 23, suffered an ankle injury last week against the Giants. He was limited all week during practice. And although he proclaimed on Wednesday that he would be able to play, he won’t.

Minshew took a bulk of the practice reps this week as the Eagles prepared both quarterbacks.

As of Friday, head coach Nick Sirianni said that no decision had yet been made.

“Yeah, a lot of parties at play there to make sure we do what's best for Jalen and his body and, obviously, the team,” Sirianni said. “But player health is the first and foremost most important thing. So, there will be a lot of discussions with the trainers, the doctors, we got to listen to Jalen on how his body feels.

“So, those are really the main guys though, of who is making that decision and helping make that decision.”

Here’s a complete look at the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

CB Tay Gowan

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

CB Mac McCain

DT Marlon Tuipilotu

This will be the first start for Minshew since Dec. 20 last year when he was still with the Jaguars. He has played just 14 snaps for the Eagles this season. It'll be fascinating to see what Sirianni's offense looks like with a different quarterback.

Minshew, 25, became the Eagles’ backup when the Eagles traded Joe Flacco to the Jets on Oct. 25. The Eagles acquired Minshew for a conditional sixth-round pick back in August.

In his career, Minshew has a 7-13 record with 5,541 yards and 37 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Sirianni was asked on Friday about the element of surprise that Minshew could present to the Jets’ defense.

“I would imagine they're looking at a lot of different angles of us, just like we would look at a lot of different angles of them,” Sirianni said.

“As far as the joint practices go, yeah, we're all looking at it. I know they're looking at the practices, we're looking at the practices. In all honesty, we are both different teams than when we went against each other in August.”

With Minshew starting, the Eagles’ backup will be Reid Sinnett. The Eagles claimed Sinnett off waivers from Miami when they traded Flacco. Sinnett (6-4, 220) went undrafted out of San Diego last year.

Running back Boston Scott (illness) is active. He came into the weekend listed as questionable. Miles Sanders, Scott and Kenny Gainwell are the active running backs today.

