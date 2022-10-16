Eagles inactives: Good news along OL ahead of Week 6 SNF vs. Cowboys

Eagles inactives: Good news along the OL vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have their full starting offensive line intact tonight against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Jordan Mailata will return after missing last week’s game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice and has gotten back enough range of motion and strength in that shoulder to play.

The Eagles will also have Landon Dickerson (ankle), Jason Kelce (ankle) and Isaac Seumalo (ankle) who were all on the injury report this week. And Andre Dillard has also returned from IR after missing the first five weeks with a forearm fracture. So if Mailata has to leave at any point, Dillard will be ready to go.

Here’s the list of Eagles’ inactives in this game:

Aside from Mailata, the Eagles will get a few other players back in this game. Boston Scott (ribs) returns after missing a couple games. Jake Elliott (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) return after missing last week.

The Eagles did not elevate kicker Cameron Dicker for this game after his NFC Special Teams Player of the Week performance against the Cardinals last week. That signals that Elliott is completely healthy. Dicker remains on the practice squad.

The only player the Eagles elevated for this game was safety/special teamer Andre Chachere. He’s active for tonight. This is the third and final time the Eagles can elevated Chachere. If they want him to play beyond tonight, they’ll have to find a spot for him on the active roster.

The Eagles on Saturday placed DE Janarius Robinson on Injured Reserve. Robinson showed up on the injury report this week after hurting his ankle.