Eagles inactives: Giants' Saquon Barkley active for Week 14 matchup

Eagles inactives: Barkley's status goes down to wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles will still have to deal with Saquon Barkley on Sunday.

The Giants’ star running back is active for today’s NFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium

Barkley entered the weekend listed as questionable with a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report during the week.

The Giants will also be without Leonard Williams (neck) who came into the weekend listed as questionable. The Giants are significantly more banged up than the Eagles entering this game.

The Eagles ruled just one player out on Friday. Special teams ace and backup linebacker Shaun Bradley (hamstring) was ruled out heading into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the Eagles inactives for today:

Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox makes his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury. Maddox got through the week of practice and was activated off IR on Saturday afternoon. That means backup nickel corner Josiah Scott will head back to the bench.

The Eagles on Saturday also elevated linebacker/special teamer Christian Elliss. Elliss was also elevated last week and made an impact on special teams. This is his second of three possible elevations.

The Eagles still have a couple key players on IR. Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is eligible to return next weekend in Chicago and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney) is eligible to return in Week 17 against his former team the Saints.