Eagles inactives: Fletcher Cox, D'Andre Swift reportedly out vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles will reportedly be without Fletcher Cox and D’Andre Swift in Week 18 against the Giants.

Swift, 24, entered the weekend listed as questionable with an illness after being a limited participant on Friday. He will be inactive, NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are resting the 33-year-old Cox, FOX Sports Jay Glazer reported. Even after missing a rare game earlier this season, Cox has still played 684 snaps (62%) in his 12th NFL season.

Swift, the Philly native, has had a career season in 2023. He has carried the ball 229 times for 1,049 yards and 5 touchdowns and has also caught 39 passes for 214 yards and another score. He should be ready to go for the playoffs next week. Without Swift, the Eagles will have Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny active for this game.

Both Darius Slay (knee) and DeVonta Smith (ankle) were ruled out on Friday but it sounds like both will be ready to go for the playoff game next weekend. Slay has now missed four straight games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery but he did return to practice this week. Smith suffered an ankle sprain in last week’s game and will miss the first game of his NFL career on Sunday.

Had this been a playoff game, it seems likely both Slay and Smith would have played. But the playoffs are coming next week and MetLife Stadium has notoriously bad turf.

Defensive back Tristan McCollum was elevated from the practice squad for this game and will be active.

The Eagles enter this game needing some help to win the NFC East. It will take a win and a Cowboys loss to the Commanders to win the division and earn the No. 2 seed. If one of those two things don’t happen, the Eagles will be the No. 5 seed.

The Cowboys-Commanders game is also a 4:25 p.m. kickoff so the Eagles will play to win. But if the game no longer matters in the second half, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some starters get pulled.

