Eagles inactives: Eagles very healthy for playoff game vs. Giants

Eagles inactives: Very healthy for playoff opener vs. Giants

The Eagles are pretty healthy for their divisional round game against the Giants on Saturday night.

As the Eagles play their first playoff game of this postseason, they should have 21 of 22 starters on offense and defense. The only key player who won’t play in this game is nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was ruled out on Thursday.

Maddox has been out since suffering a toe injury on Christmas Eve. He did not practice at all this week.

Here’s the complete list of Eagles’ inactives:

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

S Anthony Harris

LB Kyron Johnson

OL Josh Sills

The Eagles in this game will have QB Jalen Hurts and RT Lane Johnson, who have both been dealing with injuries. The bye week the Eagles earned as the No. 1 seed presumably helped both heal up for this game.

Hurts, 24, was removed completely from the injury report this week. He was clearly limited in Week 18 when the Eagles hosted the Giants. Hurts sprained the SC joint in his right shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18. He missed two games and returned for the regular season finale, but the game plan was clearly scaled back. The Eagles won’t be able to do that in the playoffs.

Johnson, 32, has a torn adductor in his groin but is going to play through the pain. After being limited the first two days of this week, Johnson was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and was not given a game designation, meaning the Eagles fully expected him to play.

While Johnson will be out there on Saturday night, keep an eye on him. It’s possible he won’t be near 100 percent.

Every other player on the Eagles’ injury report this week is healthy for this game. Brandon Graham (illness) missed Wednesday’s practice but is good to go. And Linval Joseph (calf) began the week as a limited participant but was full by Thursday.

The Eagles elevated veteran safety Anthony Harris on Friday but decided to make him inactive.



