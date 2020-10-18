Eagles inactives: Eagles have shocking lack of OL depth vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game against the Ravens: The five starters and three guys with barely any NFL experience.

Lane Johnson (ankle) was ruled out Friday and Matt Pryor was put on the COVID-19 list, so the Eagles will have their fifth different offensive line in six games.

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Nate Herbig

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Jamon Brown

RT: Jack Driscoll

The Eagles’ three backup offensive linemen on Sunday are Sua Opeta, Luke Juriga and Brett Toth. So they don’t really have any backups with real NFL experience today. In fact, those three have a total of one offensive snap between the three of them.

Opeta, 24, was an undrafted player out of Weber State last year. He has played in his first three career games this year and has one offensive snap, which came last week. He’s their most experienced backup OL today.

Juriga, 23, in an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan. He has played in two games this year and has a grand total of seven special teams snaps.

Toth, 24, is the former Army offensive tackle the Eagles had last year before the Cardinals claimed him. Once the Cardinals waived him recently, the Eagles claimed him. He is more of a project and has yet to make his NFL debut.

Here’s the Eagles’ list of inactives for Sunday:

Lane Johnson (ankle)

DeSean Jackson (hamstring)

Alshon Jeffery (foot)

Avonte Maddox (ankle)

Duke Riley (rib)

Marcus Epps (rib)

Nate Sudfeld

The Eagles’ inactive list wasn’t hard to figure out. They ruled out seven players on Friday before putting Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. So the Eagles’ seven inactives are six players they ruled out and Sudfeld.

Darius Slay is active and will start against the Ravens on Sunday after suffering a concussion last week in Pittsburgh.

On Friday, Slay was cleared by an independent neurologist, the final step in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but was listed as questionable coming into the weekend. He needed to not exhibit any concussion symptoms this week.

Because of all the injuries, the Eagles have a surplus at some positions this week. They have four tight ends active, including Hakeem Butler. They also have four running backs up.

Vinny Curry and Will Parks, who were activated off of IR yesterday, are active. This will be Parks’ Eagles debut.

And TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley are also active after getting elevated from the practice squad.