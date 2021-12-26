Eagles inactives: Eagles missing a few players on COVID list

Eagles short a few players on COVID list vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The good news this week for the Eagles is that head coach Nick Sirianni and left guard Landon Dickerson both cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocols and will be good to go on Sunday against the Giants.

But the Eagles will be without a few players.

The following are still on their Reserve/COVID-19 list: Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Ryan Kerrigan and Shaun Bradley. Those four are out today.

The Eagles elevated DB Jared Mayden and DE Cameron Malveaux from the practice squads as COVID replacements. Both are active and will help replace the roles of Kerrigan and Bradley. Also look for rookie Tarron Jackson to have an increased role on defense without Kerrigan.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives for Sunday:

QB Reid Sinnett

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

CB Tay Gowan

DT Marlon Tuipilotu

With Dickerson back in the lineup, the Eagles will have a very solid offensive line of Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig and Lane Johnson.

But without Dillard and Clark, the Eagles are a little light in the depth department. Their backup offensive linemen for Sunday are Sua Opeta, Brett Toth and Jack Anderson.

During the week, Mailata (ankle) and Miles Sanders (quad) missed some practice time but it was a short week. They might be less than 100% but the Eagles were clearly just thinking about getting them through the week.

“So, they'll be ready to go,” Sirianni said on Friday. “I’m excited they're ready to go. It was just best thing for them not to go today in practice. Like practice today too is a little different, because on a Thursday night game you get more walk-throughs.

“We had one extra day. We thought it was important to get some full speed reps today and that's why we did it. Those guys just needed a day to rest a little bit longer.”

For the second straight week, the Eagles have all four running backs — Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell — active.

