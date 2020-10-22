Eagles inactives: Eagles getting several key players back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson on Thursday night against the Giants.

But they will get several key players back.

Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Duke Riley and Marcus Epps are all active against the Giants after missing the Ravens game with injury. Matt Pryor is also back after a week on the COVID-19 list.

Johnson, 30, has been dealing with an ankle injury all season. He had surgery in late August and missed the opener. Before missing last week, Johnson was in and out of the lineup against the 49ers and Steelers. In his place last week, Jack Driscoll started but the rookie is out of the lineup tonight with an ankle injury of his own, so Johnson is going to give it a go.

Jackson (hamstring) and Maddox (ankle) both missed the last three games, while Riley (rib) and Epps (rib) missed just the Ravens game. Three of those four are starters.

We’ll see just how many snaps Jackson gets. He can help the offense but the Eagles need to try to keep him healthy. He’s a 33-year-old speed receiver coming off a hamstring injury so the Eagles need to be careful.

Here’s the full list of their inactive players:

Miles Sanders (knee)

Malik Jackson (quad)

Alshon Jeffery (foot, calf)

Jack Driscoll (ankle)

K’Von Wallace (shoulder)

Nate Sudfeld

Quez Watkins

The top five on this list were ruled out on Wednesday. Zach Ertz (ankle) was also ruled out, but he was put on Injured Reserve Thursday.

The Eagles’ two healthy scratches this week are Sudfeld and Watkins. Sudfeld has been inactive every week since Week 1 as the Eagles’ third QB. Watkins is inactive with the return of Jackson. The Eagles have five active receivers: Travis Fulgham, Jackson, Greg Ward, John Hightower, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.