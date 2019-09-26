GREEN BAY, Wis. - Nate Sudfeld is a healthy inactive tonight, which tells us what we've known for a while: Josh McCown is the Eagles' backup quarterback.

Sudfeld was also the third-string quarterback last week too but was active because the Eagles had so many injured players. This is the first time the Eagles have publicly admitted that Sudfeld is the third-stringer.

During the preseason, Sudfeld broke his left wrist but has healed nicely. But after the injury, the Eagles signed McCown out of retirement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's the list of Eagles' inactives against the Packers:

DeSean Jackson (abdomen)

Tim Jernigan (foot)

Ronald Darby (hamstring)

Nate Herbig

Shareef Miller

Matt Pryor

Nate Sudfeld













As expected, Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) are both officially active for Thursday Night Football against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jeffery missed last week after hurting his calf early in the Atlanta game. Having him back will give a nice boost.

Meanwhile, Grugier-Hill will make his season debut after spraining his MCL during training camp. The Eagles could certainly use him because their linebackers haven't looked great.

Corey Clement (shoulder) is also active after missing last week's game. He was the only Eagles' player who came into today listed as questionable.

Cornerback Craig James is active, as he was for Week 2 against Atlanta. He's the only backup cornerback after Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox.

Defensive end Daeshon Hall is also active. He didn't get a snap last week. Let's see if that changes tonight. The Eagles' pass rush has been struggling.

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles inactives: Eagles finally reveal their backup QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia