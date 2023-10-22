Eagles inactives: Eagles down two DBs vs. Dolphins' top-ranked offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without a couple starting defensive backs as they host the Dolphins’ No. 1-ranked offense.

Both safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and nickel cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) were ruled out on Friday and are officially inactive.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives:

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashaad Penny

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DT Moro Ojomo

OLB Patrick Johnson

While the Eagles are without Blankenship and Roby, they will get Darius Slay (knee) back after he missed last week and rookie Sydney Brown (hamstring) back after he missed the last three weeks.

Jalen Carter (ankle) will also make his return after missing the Jets game. And Lane Johnson (ankle) is also good to go after leaving that Week 6 game in the first quarter.

The Eagles on Saturday elevated WR Julio Jones and DB Mekhi Garner from their practice squad. Both are active.

This will be Jones’ Eagles debut on Sunday. The future Hall of Famer is the NFL’s active leader in receptions and receiving yards but hasn’t yet played in 2023.

Garner is a rookie cornerback out of LSU who was forced into action at safety last week. He’ll presumably be a backup in this game behind Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown.