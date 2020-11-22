Eagles inactives: Eagles will have 9th different OL vs. Browns
The Eagles will have their ninth different offensive line in 10 games when they face the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.
We already know this because Nate Herbig is inactive. Herbig has been dealing with a finger injury and will not start for his second straight game as Isaac Seumalo returns from injury. Despite Herbig’s not having a game status like questionable or doubtful, Doug Pederson said on Friday that he wasn’t sure he would have him available.
Here’s the Eagles’ full list of inactives:
S Rudy Ford (hamstring)
OL Nate Herbig
RB Jason Huntley
QB Nate Sudfeld
WR Quez Watkins
OT Brett Toth
Left guard Seumalo is making his return from injury today. He hasn’t played since Week 2. The Eagles activated Seumalo off of IR on Friday. Meanwhile, Zach Ertz remains on IR and has a chance to return next Monday night against Seattle.
With Seumalo back and Herbig out, here’s a look at every offensive line combination the Eagles have used this year:
Week 1: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig Driscoll
Week 2: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Johnson
Weeks 3: Peters, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson
Weeks 4-5: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson
Week 6: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Driscoll
Week 7: Mailata, Opeta, Kelce, Herbig Johnson
Week 8: Peters, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Mailata
Week 10: Peters, Opeta, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson
Week: 11: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, ???, Johnson
The Eagles will start either Matt Pryor, Sua Opeta or Jack Driscoll at right guard today.
As a reminder, the Eagles come into this game without Vinny Curry, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Corey Clement, who are all on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Eagles on Saturday elevated RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman and TE Caleb Wilson from the practice squad. All four are active for the game in Cleveland.
It’s worth noting that Holyfield is active over Jason Huntley, who has been on the roster all year after the Eagles’ claimed him off waivers. Huntley has just three carries all season. Holyfield and Ostman will make their NFL debuts today.
It’s important to note that McGill, Wilson and Ostman are COVID-19 replacements. This year practice squad players are allowed to elevated just twice but when a player is elevated as a COVID-19 replacement, that doesn’t count. So this is actually the fourth time McGill has been elevated this season.
