Eagles inactives: DeSean Jackson makes his return from injury

After missing the last six weeks with an abdominal injury, DeSean Jackson will make his return today against the Bears.

Jackson is officially active.

Jackson, 32, was listed as questionable coming into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practice all week. We'll see how much he's able to contribute today. Even if he isn't himself, his presence should change the Bears' defensive gameplan. They have to honor his speed.

Jackson isn't the only player coming back this week. Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), Darren Sproles (quad) and Tim Jernigan (foot) are also returning.

Jernigan has missed the last six games, Maddox has missed the four and Sproles has missed the last three.

Here's the full list of Eagles' inactives:

Jason Peters (knee)

Nigel Bradham (ankle)

Nate Herbig

Shareef Miller

Daeshon Hall

Nate Sudfeld

Sidney Jones













Sidney Jones is a healthy scratch today I'm told — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) November 3, 2019

This is obviously not a great sign for Jones, the former second-round pick. He's a healthy scratch in this game. Jones had a good training camp, but it looks like he'll never live up to his once very promising potential. Cornerback Craig James is active over him. James plays special teams, but he's also a second-year undrafted player. Jones was once thought to possibly be the best cornerback of the 2017 draft.

In addition to Jackson and Jernigan, safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) is also active. He was the other Eagles' player to coming into the week listed as questionable.

Genard Avery, whom the Eagles traded to get on Monday, is active for the first time as a member of the Eagles. Avery played just five defensive snaps for the Browns this season before the trade, but the undersized pass rusher had a promising rookie season in 2018.

#Bears inactives:



Deon Bush

Duke Shelley

Isaiah Irving

Josh Woods

Alex Bars

Abdullah Anderson

Riley Ridley



Bush being on the list is a bit of a surprise.



















— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) November 3, 2019

