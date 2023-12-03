Eagles inactives: Dallas Goedert out against the 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is officially inactive against the 49ers in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game.

Goedert (forearm) came into the weekend listed as doubtful, leaving a slimmer of hope. But he’s officially out for this game.

But the Eagles will have both DT Fletcher Cox (groin) and TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), who entered the weekend listed as questionable.

Here’s the full list of Eagles inactives:



TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring)

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashaad Penny

OL Sua Opeta

While Goedert isn’t available for this game, the expectation is that he’ll be back against the Cowboys next week in Dallas. Goedert suffered his broken forearm against the Cowboys before the bye week on Nov. 5 but the Eagles didn’t put him on IR for a reason. They expected him to be back within a four-game window. This will be his third missed game. Goedert returned to the practice field for the first time since the injury on Friday.

Cox suffered a groin injury against the Bills in the first half last week. He tried to return in the second half but wasn’t able to play. He missed practice all week but came into the weekend listed as questionable anyway. The soon-to-be 33-year-old already missed a rare game earlier this season after getting an epidural in his back.

The Eagles will have right tackle Lane Johnson in this game after Johnson was a surprise scratch last week with a groin injury. While Jack Driscoll played well in Johnson’s place, it’ll be a big boost to have Johnson back in this game, especially because he’ll be seeing a lot of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

The Eagles on Saturday didn’t elevate any players from the practice squad. That means they’ll come into this game with just three linebackers and three safeties on their game day roster.

Without Cunningham, the Eagles’ linebackers for this game are Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss and rookie Ben VanSumeren, who was signed from the practice squad during the week. There’s a chance in this game that the Eagles use some other personnel packages so they don’t have to rely on linebackers.