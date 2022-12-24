Eagles inactives: A couple key Eagles make their returns vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — While Jalen Hurts is out for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys with a sprained right shoulder, the Eagles are getting a couple key players back.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is active after missing the last five weeks with a shoulder injury of his own. Goedert’s injury was a fracture to the glenoid bone. He was eligible to return last week but the Eagles went the safer route and gave him some extra time.

With Gardner Minshew getting the start, it’s a big boost to get Goedert back. In their game together against the Jets last season, Goedert had 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He said this week he would remind Minshew of that success.

And rookie safety Reed Blankenship is back after missing the Bears game with a knee injury. When he suffered the injury against the Giants, it looked way more serious than it ended up being. He’s expected to get the start next to Marcus Epps in the Eagles’ defense, which will likely sent K’Von Wallace to the bench. And the normal starter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, is eligible to return next week if his lacerated kidney has healed enough.

Receiver Zach Pascal (concussion) came into the weekend listed as questionable but he’s active for this game. He was cleared by an independent neurologist in time. Pascal was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

Here’s a look at Eagles’ inactives for this game:

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

DE Janarius Robinson

RB Trey Sermon

OL Josh Sills

OL Sua Opeta

LB Kyron Johnson

Minshew will get his first start of the season in place of the injured Hurts. Last year, Minshew played well in the Eagles’ win over the Jets. In that game last year, he completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He’ll have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the Eagles with a strong performance on Saturday afternoon. And if he can do that, he might earn some extra playing time. Because if the Eagles clinch the top seed, there’s less of a reason for them to rush Hurts back from his shoulder injury. They’d probably opt to give him some extra rest.

While Minshew will start, third-stringer Ian Book will be active for his first game as an Eagle. The Eagles claimed Book in late August after he was released by the Saints. Book was drafted in the fourth round out of Notre Dame by the Saints last year. Book played and started in one game last season, completing 12 of 20 passes with 2 INTs in a 20-3 Saints loss.

The Eagles made a few roster moves on Friday afternoon, placing TE Tyree Jackson on Injured Reserve. Jackson had already been ruled out for this game and the Eagles had no need for four tight ends.

To replace him on the roster, the Eagles signed linebacker Christian Elliss. Elliss has been a difference maker on special teams but the Eagles had already used up his three elevations from the practice squad. He has four special teams tackles in three games and has played well at linebacker late in blowouts too.

The only elevation this week was punter Brett Kern, who made his Eagles debut last week. The 36-year-old veteran and three-time Pro Bowler was signed to the practice squad after Arryn Sipposs suffered an ankle injury against the Giants.

