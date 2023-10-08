Eagles inactives: A couple draft picks active for first career games originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A couple of Eagles rookies are set to make their NFL debuts on Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

For the first time in their young NFL careers, third-round offensive lineman Tyler Steen and seventh-round defensive tackle Moro Ojomo are active.

They had been inactive in each of the first four weeks.

Here’s a list of Eagles inactives for Sunday:

DT Fletcher Cox (back)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

RB Rashaad Penny (illness)

QB Tanner McKee

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The trio of Cox, Tuipulotu and Brown were ruled out on Friday, along with starting right guard Cam Jurgens, who was subsequently put on IR. Jurgens will miss at least four weeks.

This will be the first game Cox has missed with an injury since 2017. He had an epidural in his back last week but is expected to miss just one game. With Cox and Tuipulotu out, the Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street and Ojomo active at DT for this game.

On the offensive line, the Eagles are going to start Sua Opeta in place of Jurgens. Opeta is a veteran who arrived in Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie out of Weber State in 2019. Opeta has 29 games and 4 starts under his belt.

The Eagles backup offensive linemen for this game will be Jack Driscoll, Steen and Fred Johnson.

Sunday will be Bradley Roby’s Eagles debut. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad last week and the 31-year-old was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Roby has missed the first four weeks of the season but was in camp with the Saints. Still, expect the Eagles to limit his snaps a bit.

Punter Braden Mann was the other elevation on Saturday and is active. This is his third and final elevation, so the Eagles will have a decision to make after this game. They do have one roster spot open.

One more bit of news entering this game: Punt returner Britain Covey cleared the concussion protocol and will suit up against the Rams.