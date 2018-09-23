Eagles inactives: Corey Clement and Jason Peters are active

Corey Clement and Jason Peters are active. Alshon Jeffery is inactive. Here is the full list. By Dave Zangaro

The big news as the Eagles released their inacitves on Sunday morning is that Corey Clement and Jason Peters are active.

Both Clement (quad) and Peters (quad) came into the week as questionable but will go on Sunday.

Peters hurt his quad before the last game and played just eight snaps against the Bucs. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will need to be ready to play in case Peters can't play for long in this game. Big V didn't have a great game in Tampa.

Clement hurt his quad during the week, but will play against the Colts. Clement is important because Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Jay Ajayi (back) were both ruled out on Friday.

Joining them on the inactive list is Alshon Jeffery (shoulder). Jeffery was listed as questionable, but as of Friday he wasn't cleared for contact. He will likely be back in the next two weeks.

Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), who was also listed as questionable, is active for today's game. So is Jordan Matthews, who was brought back to the Eagles earlier this week.

Rookie DE Josh Sweat is active for his first NFL game.

Here's the full list of Eagles' inactives:

Darren Sproles

Jay Ajayi

Alshon Jeffery

Jordan Mailata

Chance Warmack

Nate Sudfeld

Matt Pryor













Here are the Colts' inactives:

OT Anthony Castonzo

TE Jack Doyle

DT Denico Autry

RB Marlon Mack

DT Hassan Ridgeway

CB Quincy Wilson

G Mark Glowinski













