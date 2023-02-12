Eagles inactives: Britain Covey good to go for Super Bowl LVII

Eagles inactives: Covey good to go for Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eagles punt returner Britain Covey is officially active for Super Bowl LVII.

The rookie receiver/return man popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. But he’s active and ready to go for the big game.

The Eagles’ insurance policy was Greg Ward Jr., who was elevated from the practice squad. But he’s inactive against the Chiefs.

Covey this season averaged 9.3 yards per punt return. He has seven fair catches in the first two playoff games against the Giants and 49ers.

Here’s a complete look at Eagles inactives:

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

S Anthony Harris

LB Kyron Johnson

CB Josiah Scott

P Brett Kern

WR Greg Ward

The Eagles will have their normal punter back for this game. After being on Injured Reserve since Dec. 11, Arryn Siposs was activated off IR on Saturday afternoon and will be the Eagles’ punter in Super Bowl LVII.

While the Eagles are hoping they won’t need to punt an awful lot in the Super Bowl, Siposs is a pretty clear upgrade if you look at the numbers:

Siposs: (13 games) 45.6 average, 39.5 net average, 16 inside 20

Kern: (6 games) 42.2 average, 37.7 net average, 4 inside the 20

The Eagles will have all 22 starters in action for Super Bowl LVII, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t fighting through a few different injuries.

Jalen Hurts is still dealing with that SC joint sprain in his right shoulder and likely won’t be 100 percent. But he’s been able to tough it out in the last three games, so nothing is expected to change.

Same goes for Lane Johnson, who has a torn adductor in his groin. Johnson will need surgery after the season but has been dominant in both playoff games so far, giving up just two total pressures in 57 pass blocking snaps. He shut down Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa last week.

The injury to really watch might be Avonte Maddox’s toe. Maddox suffered this injury back on Christmas Even in Dallas. He returned for the NFC Championship Game but was needed for just 19 snaps. He was then seen in a boot as a precautionary measure the following week. It’s clear he won’t be 100 percent but if he’s hampered by the injury too much, it could be a weak spot for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to attack.

