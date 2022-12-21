Eagles impressed but not surprised by Jalen Hurts’ toughness

Eagles impressed, not surprised by Hurts’ toughness originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was pretty hard to tell Jalen Hurts was in pain.

Sure, Hurts was slow to get up after taking a huge shot late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 25-20 win in Chicago, but he got up.

And then he balled out.

After the hit that sprained his shoulder on Sunday, Hurts completed 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards, including that beautiful deep ball on a 68-yard catch-and-run to A.J. Brown. And he also ran 6 times for 9 yards and a touchdown.

“I didn’t even see the play,” his top receiver and best friend A.J. Brown said. “I just seen him get up like usual and get back to the huddle. I had no idea anything was bothering him, that he was fighting through something.”

We didn’t learn until Monday that Hurts suffered that shoulder sprain and that his status for Christmas Eve vs. the Cowboys is in doubt.

The only reason Jason Kelce knew about the injury was because Hurts mentioned something about it in passing on the sideline.

“He mentioned that his shoulder was bothering him,” Kelce said. “It was like a mention on the sideline. Stayed in there, though, so I didn’t really think much of it. Didn’t look like it affected him much either. I don’t think I really noticed much on the field from him.”

The fact that Hurts threw one of his best passes of the game after suffering that injury is pretty impressive. That 68-yard pass to Brown traveled about 40 yards through the air.

Not bad with an injured shoulder.

“Yeah, whenever you’re hurt and able to still play at a high level (it’s impressive),” Kelce said. “Shoulder is a pretty big deal for a quarterback. But that guy’s tough. He’s played through injuries before, played through things last year. So I don’t think it’s surprising.”

Hurts is a tough guy. We saw that last year when he finished the Week 12 game against the Giants with an ankle injury that forced him out the next week and eventually needed surgery in the offseason.

But there’s a difference playing through pain in a game and playing through an injury the following week.

“There’s a lot going on in the game,” Kelce said. “You’re already warmed up, you’re feeling good. I think certainly finishing the game is a good sign whenever you’re hurt is a good sign. The fact that you don’t have to come out is a good sign. There’s definitely adrenaline going in there … anti-inflammatories, there’s certainly things going on, on game day. Tuesday, little things that you didn’t know pop up. Usually Tuesday is the big day you start feeling pretty sore.”

Hurts on Tuesday said he’s played through plenty of injuries before. The difference this week is that everyone knows he’s dealing with a shoulder sprain.

It seems somewhat unlikely Hurts will be able to play on Saturday in Dallas, although the Eagles won’t rule out that possibility. If he can’t go, it’ll be Gardner Minshew getting the start.

Hurts’ recent injury has re-sparked a longstanding debate about his usage in the Eagles’ offense. Head coach Nick Sirianni explained that the zone-read — how Hurts was injured on Sunday — is a really important part of the Eagles’ offense. And they’re clearly not going to give that up.

But during the game in Chicago, Hurts was hit pretty hard several times before the blow that injured him.

It was tough for Brown to watch.

“I can’t try to change the way he play,” he said. “But as a receiver you don’t want to see your quarterback get hit. Sometimes I just wish he would slide but that’s just how he plays. And I can’t try to say he needs to do this, he needs to do that. It worked this long so it’s kind of like a freak accident.”

Sometimes players need to be protected from themselves. That’s what happened last season when Hurts said he would play against the Jets and then the Eagles held him out.

We might be heading toward a similar situation on Saturday in Dallas on a short week. But the Eagles aren’t ready to make that call yet … and Hurts’ toughness is one of the reasons why.

“He is one of the toughest guys I know and he heals fast,” Sirianni said. “He's a freak. His body is not like - pardon me - yours or mine. I'm shaming myself there a little bit, too. His body is not like ours. He heals fast. He came back fast from his injury last year, and I will not rule him out, will not put a timetable on him, and we'll see. We'll see what happens this week.”

