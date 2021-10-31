Eagles humiliate winless Lions

The line on the Lions so far this season had been, “They stink, but at least they play hard.” Today, the second part of that changed.

Detroit put up one of the most embarrassing performances of this NFL season, getting absolutely destroyed at home, 44-6, by a mediocre-at-best Eagles team.

So dominant were the Eagles that quarterback Jalen Hurts was pulled after throwing only 14 passes, with the Eagles leading 38-0. Hurts went 9-for-14 for 103 yards passing and also gained 71 yards on seven rushing attempts.

Backup Gardner Minshew got the work in the fourth quarter.

Former Lions cornerback Darius Slay played well in a revenge game, picking up a fumble and racing to the end zone for a touchdown, but the story of the game was less the Eagles’ defense than the Lions’ pathetic offense. Jared Goff could do nothing, and he wasn’t helped by his teammates, particularly an offensive line that had Goff constantly scrambling around trying to buy time.

The win improves the Eagles to 3-5, and although they’re playoff long shots, they’re not giving up on this season just yet. The 0-8Lions aren’t playing for much other than the first overall pick in the draft.

