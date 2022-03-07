Eagles’ Howie Roseman not pleased with losing Brandon Brown to Giants

One way NFL teams can better their lot is by poaching away talent from other franchises, especially from the franchises in their own division.

Over the years, it’s happened to New York Giants and now they are beginning to fight back. This past offseason, they managed to pry Brandon Brown — a rising star in their front office — away to become new general manager Joe Schoen’s assistant.

The 33-year-old Brown was hired by the rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 as an assistant director of pro scouting. He was promoted to the director of pro scouting in 2019 and then ascended to the title of director of player personnel in 2021.

The Giants’ hiring of Brown did not sit well with Philly general manager Howie Roseman, reports Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Roseman didn’t want to lose director of player personnel Brandon Brown and particularly didn’t want to lose Brown to the Giants. And Roseman really didn’t want to lose Brown to the Giants just before free agency and the draft. But Roseman couldn’t stop Brown from departing because he was hired as the Giants’ assistant general manager. That position is viewed as a promotion from other front-office roles, so teams can’t block those moves.

It is unusual for this type of hire to happen before the NFL draft in April. Brown is now in the unique position to help the Giants in multiple ways. He will provide his insight on personnel for his new team while instead of his old one who were also relying on his expertise.

Brown will also give the Giants some intel on what the Eagles are thinking this spring.

“It’s hard for me because you see these guys and they have an opportunity to kind of help themselves and their families,” Roseman said. “But at the same time, it doesn’t really help the Eagles. Especially the timing of this, which I think it’s something maybe that we have to talk about going forward, about losing guys during this draft process, especially in your conference, one in your division. That’s not ideal.”

The new structure here with the Giants appears to be on solid footing after years of Dave Gettleman’s mismanagement.

Plus, ticking the Eagles off is always an added bonus.

